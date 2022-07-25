OGDENSBURG — The city’s $6.1 million fund balance will be cut by more than half after the Ogdensburg City Council on Monday night approved $3.3 million in spending.
A series of approved resolutions involving multiple budget modifications decreased the balance from $6.1 million, which is where the city stood at the end of the 2021 fiscal year, to approximately $2.8 million.
The first resolution pertaining to the city’s fund balance authorized City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to use $817,195 of the fund balance for the city’s estimated match on Federal Emergency Management Agency flooding projects and the Maple City Trail project funded by the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
“Specifically, the Maple City Trail, which that project is starting right now, council approved that project,” said city comptroller Angela M. Gray. “The last is a FEMA grant that has been open for awhile that we’re getting ready to close out.”
The second resolution authorized the use of fund balance for additional anticipated costs in the amount of $521,000 in the code enforcement office. This was as a result of a resolution passed earlier this month pertaining to multiple buildings throughout the city, including the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.
“Last council meeting, you approved the demolition of a total of eight buildings within the city,” Ms. Gray said. “Within that resolution, the only thing different here was a paragraph stating the environmental cost would be at a rate of $650 per day. We made an estimate of $150,000 would be the environmental disposal cost of those buildings.”
Councilor John A. Rishe voiced his concern about petroleum tanks that may need to be removed at some of the locations and if there would be any additional costs for that.
“As we continue to move through this with the contractor, if the costs exceed this we may come back to council and recommend to shelve this,” Mr. Jellie said. “We may want to put it through the Restore New York program.”
Fund balance was also approved for additional anticipated costs in the comptroller’s office, expenses on property acquired for taxes, and parks and recreation administration.
The comptroller’s budget would increase by $40,000; expenses on property acquired for taxes would increase by $240,000; and the parks and recreation administration budget would increase by $3,810. Mr. Jellie explained that the comptroller’s office is looking to fill a vacancy.
Ms. Gray told council the $240,000 for property expenses would go toward the demolition and renovation of a building, which was approved by council last year.
The fire department also anticipated higher costs associated with a possible boost in staffing.
“I met with Chief (Ken) Stull on this one,” Ms. Gray said. “What he proposed to me was the expenses that he knew he would have based on the fifth man coverage between now and the end of the year.”
The resolution would add an additional $444,604 to the budget, bringing the total fire department budget to $3,603,816.
“I can’t promise you that we won’t be back for more at the end of the year but we did our best estimate with Chief Stull,” Ms. Gray said. “This is a perfect-world ask of $444,604 to get us through the next six months.”
The resolution passed 4-3, with Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and John A. Rishe voting in favor and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough voting against it.
Additional anticipated costs at the police department, the result of the City Council previously approving the hire of an additional police officer, totals $163,873.
“There was a resolution to add one more officer,” Ms. Gray said. “The chief of police and I have met several times just to determine how much more money is needed in the budget to get us to the end of the year.”
The resolution also passed by the same 4-3 vote.
The last resolution used the fund balance to pay for additional anticipated costs in the public works garage and street lighting departments.
The resolution passed 6-1, with Mr. Fisher casting the lone vote against it.
“We entered the year with an approximate fund balance of $6 million. The audit is ongoing — we have encumbered the fire truck out of that fund balance, bringing that down to approximately $5 million,” Ms. Gray said. “This will bring your fund balance down to $2.8 million.”
