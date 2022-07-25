City Council approves spending of $3.3 million from its fund balance

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city’s $6.1 million fund balance will be significantly smaller after Monday night’s City Council meeting, during which $3.3 million in spending was approved.

A series of approved resolutions involving multiple budget modifications decreased the balance from $6.1 million, where the city stood at the end of the 2021 fiscal year, to approximately $2.8 million.

