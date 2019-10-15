OGDENSBURG — City Council on Tuesday night unanimously passed two resolutions approving new contracts for city workers covered by the Civil Service Employees Association.
The contracts cover the CSEA hourly unit and the CSEA salaried unit.
There are three other unions, two with the police department and one with the fire department, that have contracts that expire this year.
“Those are still under negotiation,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said. She would not comment on the status of those negotiations.
The contracts approved Tuesday run from 2020 through 2024.
Both contracts include wage increases.
In 2020, the total cost of those increases to the city is $73,30.
The CSEA hourly unit, which covers workers in the Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation and Dispatch, will see wage increases of 2 percent in 2020, 2.5 percent in 2021, 3 percent in 2022, 3 percent in 2023 and 3.5 percent in 2024.
The CSEA salaried unit, which covers City Hall employees, administrative clerks and Water Filtration Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant workers, will see an increase of 2.5 percent in 2020, 3 percent in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and an increase of 3.5 percent in 2024.
Hourly employees will be moving to a biweekly payroll period, while all employees will be moved to direct deposit.
Minor adjustments have been made to uniform allowance and other miscellaneous items.
Also, head facility maintenance workers have been moved from the salaried unit to the hourly unit.
The city also is switching to an Excellus Hybrid Health Insurance plan that will result in a premium cost decrease.
A tentative agreement on the contracts was reached Sept. 30. The agreement was ratified by workers Oct. 9.
