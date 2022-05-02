OGDENSBURG — During a brief special meeting Monday evening, the Ogdensburg City Council voiced approval of a resolution supporting Home Rule legislation that would allow the municipality to share the final 1% of sales tax with St. Lawrence County.
The special meeting was attended by only four of seven City Council members. Absent were Councilors Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle. Only three resolutions were on the agenda and the meeting lasted just over 12 minutes.
The special meeting was held a week after the council’s April 25 meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum. That agenda had 13 resolutions to be discussed, two of them aimed at how public safety would be handled in the city in the future. None of those resolutions from the canceled meeting were on the agenda for the special meeting.
In February, the city and county agreed to share the final 1% of sales tax collected as the city moved to collect its own sales tax or pre-empt a portion of county sales tax for the first time since 1999. The pre-empting provides the city with one-half of the first 3% that is collected within the taxing jurisdiction of the city, but does not make any provision for any portion of the additional 1% without additional Home Rule legislation. Last year, Home Rule legislation was passed in the state Senate but stalled in the Assembly.
That sharing of the 1% went into effect on March 1.
On Monday, City Council passed a resolution supporting Home Rule legislation that would take necessary actions to “codify and effectuate the agreed upon arrangement between the County of St. Lawrence and City of Ogdensburg; and that such agreement is the equal sharing (50%) by each entity of the additional one percent (1%) sales tax collected with the city.”
The resolution also states that it supports Assembly Bill A.9901 and Senate Bill S.8846 and that it seeks legislative action during the current session in Albany.
A similar resolution was approved at the end of March, but it did not have the bill numbers associated with the Home Rule legislation.
“This will certainly help Ogdensburg immensely,” said Councilor John A. Rishe who added that the county Board of Legislators was eyeing a similar resolution the same night.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said it was a “long, hard road” regarding sales tax and the failed negotiations with the county. He added that it would give the city the opportunity to drop the final 1% at some point in the future so it would have only 7% sales tax, instead of 8% like the rest of the county.
In other action at the special meeting:
- A contract not to exceed $239,210 with NRC East Environmental Services, Massena, was approved to remove metals and contaminated soils from the “Main Mill Basement” area at the former Shade Roller property.
City Planner Andrea L. Smith said that when the work is completed, which is anticipated to be by August, the city would receive a certificate of completion to certify that the cleanup has been completed to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s standards and that it would be ready for sale.
“It will allow for mixed-use, multi-family, commercial. If someone wanted to do single-family detached without a homeowners’ association or with no restrictions additional clean-up might be required,” said Ms. Smith.
“I just want to say this is a great day. Another property is in its final cleanup, so happy to see it,” said Mr. Skelly. “A great day for Ogdensburg.”
- A contract with Barton & Loguidice for up to $53,000 to prepare a preliminary engineering report for a future water and sewer replacement project for a four-block portion of East David Street between Park and Paterson streets was approved. While funding is not available at this time, the preliminary engineering report would allow the city to apply for federal grants, according to Ms. Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.