OGDENSBURG — One week after City Manager Sarah Purdy posted her proposed 2020 budget, City Council began taking the steps needed to reach a final plan.
On Monday night, councilors set hearing dates, discussed a tax cap override bill, and began hearing from department managers about their 2020 spending priorities.
The proposed budget has a tax increase that stays within a state mandated tax cap at 2.82 percent and would result in a levy increase of $156,955.
For property owners, that means the current tax rate of $19.86 per $1,000 of assessed value will go to $20.07 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Ms. Purdy explained that in yearly terms, a property assessed at $50,000 will pay an extra $10.55, a property assessed at $75,000 will pay an extra $15.82 and a property assessed at $100,000 will pay an extra $21.
For the first time in several years, Ms. Purdy is proposing that City Council dip into the city’s fund balance for $136,000.
“That makes me a little nervous but we’re going to do it,” she said. “We also increased the use of sales tax revenue by $41,235 — that also makes me a little nervous.”
The vote to pass a resolution to give public notice and provide a public hearing to authorize a tax cap override is a routine process, Ms. Purdy said.
City Comptroller Timothy J. Johnson explained that while the intention is to stay within the state-mandated tax cap, if a miscalculation were made or changes that inadvertently caused the tax levy to creep over the cap, an override resolution would allow the city to escape consequences.
“If the levy exceeds the tax levy limit due to technical or clerical errors the excess amount shall be placed in a reserve in accordance with State Comptroller requirements,” Mr. Johnson read from a publication from the comptroller. “It has always been a recommendation just in case.”
The public hearing will be held on Nov. 25.
City Council also voted to hold public hearings on Nov. 25 to approve new water and sewer rates.
Water and sewer rates will also increase in the proposed budget. The water rate will see a 2 percent increase of $7.50 to a total of $375 per year. The sewer rate is proposed to go up 3 percent, or $13 per year for a flat rate of $430 per year.
Without too much discussion, the board heard from the City Assessor Suzanne Arquette, City Clerk Cathy A. Jock, and City Planner Andrea Smith representing the Planning and Engineering departments.
The board will continue to meet with department heads to prepare for making changes to the proposed budget.
The proposed budget can be found at ogdensburg.org/Archive.aspx.
