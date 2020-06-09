OGDENSBURG — With the city councilors together in the same room for the first time since March, the conflict did not start until late in the more than three-hour-long meeting.
The cause of conflict was, once again, the issue of how the city attorney can be used by members of Council.
Scott Goldie, the city attorney, was in attendance and wanted direction from the council on how their interactions should be.
“Under the charter my responsibility is to provide legal counsel to the city manager and to the City Council,” Mr. Goldie said. “And I have had requests and phone calls from various councilors asking for legal opinions on various issues.”
Mr. Goldie, who was barely audible, said it was difficult to tell if the questions were considered requests from the council or more ad hoc questions from individual councilors.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said the issue was transparency, that when council members ask the attorney questions that the responses should come to everybody on the council.
“That’s the way it has always been done, and that’s the way it should be done,” he said.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, said that he and two other councilors had talked to people at Mr. Goldie’s law firm “a lot.”
Most of those conversations, he said, were about negotiations with St. Lawrence County over sales tax distribution.
He said that he did not call all of the other councilors about his discussions with the lawyers.
“I never call Mike (Councilor Michael B. Powers) because he is in Albany,” Mr. Skelly said. He said that he did talk to Mr. Skamperle who he assumed shared the information with others.
Mr. Skelly said it was not an issue until former City Manager Sarah Purdy broke out the legal fees in the council’s consent agenda, showing how much money was being spent with the lawyer.
Mr. Skelly also said he never shared emails or memos because all he ever did was talk with the lawyers.
“Taxpayers are asking us questions,” Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said. “If information is going out to one councilor, it should go out to all. We need to work as a board together and the only way to do that is if we all have the same information.”
Mr. Powers said that his issue was that he was told he could not get information from the attorney unless a majority of the council was in favor of the question, yet Mr. Skelly said he purposely only included three councilors on calls to avoid having a quorum, yet somehow he managed to get four votes to approve the conversation.
Councilor William B. Dillabough said, as voices began to be raised between he and Mr. Powers, that he was the fourth vote.
“Then I have a problem with open meeting laws,” Mr. Powers said.
After the shouting match cooled off, Councilor Steven M. Fisher said that he was working on a proposal on how to communicate with the city attorney and that he would have it ready at the next meeting on June. 22.
“I just need some clear direction,” Mr. Goldie said.
