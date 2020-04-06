OGDENSBURG — City Councilors stayed home Monday night to attend their regular meeting via an app from GoToMeeting.com.
The council was in full attendance, including Councilor Michael B. Powers who is recovering from COVID-19 in his home.
Councilors had a light agenda.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly issued a proclamation marking the 52nd anniversary of the Federal Housing Act of 1968.
The proclamation lauded the activity of the Fair Housing Task Force, which has been holding training sessions regarding landlord-tenant relations.
The Council considered just three resolutions.
One authorized the city manager to sign a contract to repair the water main on the Ford Street Extension for $123,000.
Another resolution sought approval of the city’s recently completed tax warrant.
The third resolution was to extend the interim status of Assistant Chief Donald McCarthy, who has been serving as the interim Fire Chief since Jan. 27.
The resolution that authorized the interim fire chief was set to run out on April 17.
The resolution was to extend that situation until July 17.
At issue was a test Mr. McCarthy would need to take to be appointed the full-time chief. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tests have been postponed.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher asked that the resolution be amended to extend the agreement just until the end of April so councilors could talk about it in executive session.
Mr. Powers objected, questioning the legality of calling an executive session when it was an approved position in the city budget.
The amendment was carried in a 4-3 vote, with Mr. Fisher, Mr. Skelly, and councilors John Rishe and William B. Dillabough voting in favor. Mr. Powers and councilors Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy voted against the amendment.
The vote on the amended resolution yielded the same tally.
The next council meeting is at 7 p.m. April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.