OGDENSBURG — An additional city police officer will be added to the department’s budget after the City Council passed a resolution Monday night.
The resolution, which was introduced by Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, states that “the shortage of staff has created an enormous amount of unnecessary stress upon the City’s police force and illustrates a disregard for officer welfare” and that the “Ogdensburg City Council believes the recent cuts to public safety may compromise the overall public safety and general welfare of the City and its police officers themselves.”
The Ogdensburg Police Department’s 2022 budget funds 19 officers, including the police chief and lieutenant. The resolution also called for immediate return of a narcotics detective, a position recently moved to road patrol by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
The original resolution called for the hiring of two officers. An amendment proposed by Councilor John A. Rishe cut it to one.
“I think it’s reasonable at this point and time, halfway through the year. We don’t know what our financial situation is going to be for 2023, we don’t know what kind of sales tax revenue we’re going to collect and it’s almost impossible to estimate it because this is the first year we’re preempting and it’s just money collected in the city and it may be significantly lower or it may be the same,” Mr. Rishe said. “So I wanted to amend it for one officer, and that’s what I can support.”
In response, Mr. Skamperle said he would like to see two officers but would support any additional officers and would not vote against one officer if the rest of the council agreed with the amendment.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy echoed this point, saying “one is better than zero.”
Funding for the additional officer would come from a fund balance of more than $6.1 million, according to the resolution.
Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said there is a potential transfer who is interested in joining the city’s department.
“With a new hire, we start with the August academy and that person will count as manpower in March. If we start with the January academy, that person will count as manpower in September or October,” Chief Kearns said. “The transfer would get a two-week notice and be on the street.”
The amended resolution passed 6-1, with Mrs. Kennedy, Mr. Skamperle, Mr. Rishe, Michael B. Powers, Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough voting for it. Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was the lone vote against hiring an additional officer.
A resolution that would have the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and state police provide primary law enforcement duties in the city was also passed.
“We don’t have adequate resources on the street right now in the city,” Mr. Jellie said during discussion. “We need to ask the sheriff and the state police to be engaged on a more regular basis with some dedicated resources to the city.”
Mr. Powers argued that the city already receives those services from the sheriff’s office and the state police but would not vote against the resolution.
“I’m always going to support public safety,” Mr. Powers said. “We’re the city of Ogdensburg, we need the resources right here. The man needs the services, let’s give it to them.”
Mr. Rishe proposed an amendment to omit the word “primary” and change it to “additional.” The amendment passed unanimously.
The amended resolution passed 6-1, with Mrs. Kennedy voting against it.
