Ogdensburg declines ARPA aid for library, museum

The Ogdensburg Public Library, 312 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — A resolution that would have allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Ogdensburg Public Library, Frederic Remington Art Museum and the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce failed in a City Council vote Monday night.

Through ARPA, municipalities across the country have been given funding to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was awarded a total of $1,068,179. So far, $173,500 has been disbursed to nonprofit organizations and small businesses around the city and another $124,442.16 has been disbursed for the Individual Assistance Program which allows homeowners to make repairs to their properties and reimburses them up to $5,000 for exterior and interior projects.

