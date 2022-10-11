OGDENSBURG — A resolution that would have allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Ogdensburg Public Library, Frederic Remington Art Museum and the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce failed in a City Council vote Monday night.
Through ARPA, municipalities across the country have been given funding to help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was awarded a total of $1,068,179. So far, $173,500 has been disbursed to nonprofit organizations and small businesses around the city and another $124,442.16 has been disbursed for the Individual Assistance Program which allows homeowners to make repairs to their properties and reimburses them up to $5,000 for exterior and interior projects.
As of Monday, the remaining balance of the ARPA funds was $137,235.72.
The resolution called for the city to disburse part of the remaining ARPA funds to the Ogdensburg Public Library, the Frederic Remington Art Museum, the Ogdensburg Snackpack Program and the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
“If we have more ARPA money available, I would like to see it go towards helping our city residents get the necessities that they need,” said Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly. “Things like electrical, plumbing, windows, and other things that they need.”
As per the resolution, the Ogdensburg Public Library would receive $9,895.00 to pay a bond debt to the city.
In 2022, the city paid the Frederic Remington Art Museum’s retiree expenses, causing the museum to be in $61,575 debt to the city. The resolution would allow ARPA money to cover these debts.
“These are great organizations but to take out $81,470, it only leaves $55,000 for what’s left for the individuals that need heating coming into the season,” said Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher. “Most nonprofit and business people got $10,000 or less. Nobody was handed $60,000 plus. I don’t have a problem allocating funds for these but they have to be in line with what everyone else got.”
The resolution also called for $5,000 in ARPA funds to be allocated to the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
“We didn’t appropriate any money in the budget for the chamber,” said City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. “Their request was $7,500. That is pretty typical of what they have been getting from support from us so that was a budget request we said we would look into getting with ARPA funds.”
The last piece of the resolution would authorize $5,000 for the city’s Snackpack Program.
“The Snackpack program provides weekend snacks to families and children who request them,” said Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy. “So, they put snack packs in children’s book bags without being noticed. It’s more of a private thing so kids have provided breakfast and snacks throughout the weekend without their classmates knowing. It’s a fantastic program.”
The resolution failed by a 3-2 vote with Ms. Kennedy and Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle voting for it and Mayor Skelly, Mr. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough voting against it.
Mr. Fisher raised a resolution on the floor to allocate $5,000 of ARPA funds to the Snackpack program. The resolution passed unanimously.
