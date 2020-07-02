OGDENSBURG — City Council met Thursday afternoon in executive session to discuss the possibility of hiring an interim city manager, but no decision was made.
Before going into executive session, Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said there would be no decision made or a vote taken.
Mr. Skelly said Wednesday that the board will consider Bradford J. Minnick, an attorney from Clayton, and Stephen P. Jellie, former Fort Drum Deputy Fire Chief of Black River.
Hiring an interim city manager, Mr. Skelly said, is needed since former City Manager Sarah Purdy’s retirement date of June 30 has passed. Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith can’t be an assistant when there is no one to be an assistant to, he said, adding that the other position Ms. Smith holds, director of planning and development, is overwhelming enough.
Ms. Smith has been fulfilling the duties of the city manager since the City Council placed Ms. Purdy on paid leave May 13. Ms. Purdy had already told council of her plans to retire when they voted to keep her away from work.
Councilor William B. Dillabough was absent from the special meeting. No excuse was offered.
