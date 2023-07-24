OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council stalemated over who should fill an open seat following 20 ties through ballots and roll-call votes Monday night. The seat remains vacant.
For more than an hour Monday night, the six members of City Council were split 3-3 over selecting Democrat Michael Tooley or Republican Robert Edie to fill a vacant seat for the remainder of the year following the June resignation of Nichole L. Kennedy.
The third candidate, Democrat Michael Weaver, was eliminated after the first secret ballot vote, which took place for the first six tries. On the seventh vote, City Clerk Cathy Jock began performing roll-call votes that showed Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher in favor of Edie and Councilors John A. Rishe, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle siding with Tooley.
Edie, after the 20th roll call vote was again tied, conceded and left Tooley as the lone candidate.
Powers moved the resolution forward to appoint Tooley to the open seat.
Skelly and Fisher abstained on the vote with Dillabough voting no. With Powers, Rishe and Skamperle voting yes in supporting Tooley, they failed to get the fourth vote required to pass the resolution.
It was unclear as to what the process would be to fill the seat following the failure of the resolution.
Edie, Tooley and Weaver were recommendations made by the city’s Vacancy Committee that had convened following Kennedy’s resignation.
Regardless of what occurred Monday night, Tooley, Edie and Weaver, along with past councilors Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley, both Democrats, are expected to be elected to City Council in November’s election. Tooley is running unopposed for mayor and the rest of the candidates are seeking councilor seats.
Skelly, Rishe, Fisher and Dillabough are not seeking reelection after taking office in January 2020.
