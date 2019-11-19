OGDENSBURG – The City Council voted, Monday night, to ratify the last of five union contracts that were set to expire on Dec. 31.
“This is huge,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said of the contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters.
The contract calls for the department to reduce its size by four positions, through attrition over the length of the six year contract. One union member who retired this month counts as one of those four positions.
Now, hazard pay will not be invoked by the department until or unless staffing falls below 24. There are currently 28 employees within the department.
Hazard pay is a premium paid to firefighters on duty when staffing falls below a certain number.
“It’s significant to have accomplished this without layoffs,” Ms. Purdy said.
Hazard pay, Ms. Purdy said, has never been invoked by the fire department, even when numbers had dipped below the threshold, as long as the city had promised to refill the position as soon as a firefighter could get trained.
Firefighters will receive a 3.5 percent raise in 2020, a 3 percent raise in 2021 and 2022, a 3.5 percent raise in 2023 and 2024 and a 3 percent raise in 2025.
“Getting this settlement stabilized our finances,” Ms. Purdy said. “Everybody knows what all the wage costs are going to be for the next five, six and seven years.”
That knowledge, she said, means that budgets will be more accurate
“In the past, budgets have been issued that did not correctly estimate what the wages would be or didn’t have an estimate at all and that is one of the things that darn near wiped out the fund balance,” Ms. Purdy said.
Getting all five collective bargaining contracts signed in one year was a large, time consuming task, Ms. Purdy said. The differing length of each contract signed — the Civil Service Employees Association contracts are for five years, the firefighters is six years and the police is seven years — means that negotiations won’t all be done at the same time.
Having them all expired at one time, however, helped the city make significant changes to health insurance coverage, she said.
“That’s also huge for the city,” she said. “We got off of an Excellus plan that was very, very rich and costly and got it down to a plan where the employee participates more in the cost.”
The city was looking at a 25 percent increase in health care costs, Ms. Purdy said. Converting all the bargaining units to the Excellus hybrid plan means that the projected increase has been reduced to about 15 percent.
City Council will meet again Monday at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers for its regular meeting which will include a public hearing on the proposed 2020 city budget.
