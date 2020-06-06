OGDENSBURG — City Council members will seek answers to a months-long dispute over access to the city attorney at its meeting Monday night.
The dispute dates back to a consent agenda at the Council’s April 27 meeting when Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle questioned a legal bill.
The consent agenda is a collection of routine business and reports grouped into a single item. It typically passes unanimously with little or no discussion.
Part of the consent agenda on April 27 was a bill from the city attorney for 29 hours of consultation at the cost of $5,400.
Councilor Michael B. Powers and Mr. Skamperle objected to the use of the city attorney without the entire council being privy to the information offered.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said the conversations resulted in no written record and were about negotiations with St. Lawrence County over a new sales tax distribution arrangement.
Since then, nearly every meeting has resulted in Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy asking that the attorney, Scott Goldie, be present.
Mr. Goldie will not attend meetings unless a majority of councilors ask for his presence, according to Mr. Powers, and the three councilors have not been able to find a fourth.
Councilors will also consider resolutions to provide for the sale of city-owned property at public auction, change the online platform for meetings from Gotomeeting.com to LogMein and approve a one-year extension of the current sales tax agreement with St. Lawrence County.
Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith will discuss business reopening plans.
The public can attend by going to http://wdt.me/StPd6A or by calling 1-631-992-3221 and entering Access Code -720-571-427. The public can preregister to attend the meeting by using the link.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to be make comments during the personal appearance or citizen participation portions of the meeting.
Those people are encouraged to request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. June 8. If those people are unable to send their comments by email, they should call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. June 8.
