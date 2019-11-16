OGDENSBURG — The comprehensive citywide draft zoning update, nearly five years in the making, has been delivered to City Council for consideration.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith emphasized the importance of the document. “Zoning is perhaps the most important tool communities have at their disposal to regulate and influence the form and character of new developments,” Ms. Smith said. “The planning board has held three public work sessions with the city council to review the process and revise the recommendations presented at that time to the zoning ordinance.”
The Planning Board additionally hosted three public open houses over the summer to collect comments from city residents and business owners.
“The result of that public input process is the document that is being presented to you this evening,” she said.
City Planning Board Chairman Timothy J. Redmond has been on the Planning Board for more than 30 years and this is his second zoning ordinance revision.
“When I started in 1988 we were finishing up with the current plan,” Mr. Redmond said. “We had a consultant that was on staff for two years at that time. It was 1992 by the time the plan was totally approved by the City Council.”
This time around, Mr. Redmond said, the plan has been revised all in-house without the use of a consultant.
The work on this plan began in 2014 and is designed to streamline permitting and review processes and to take into consideration the city’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Brownfield Opportunity Area plan.
“What we tried to do with the new plan was to make it more business and user friendly,” Mr. Redmond said.
The plan is a living document, Mr. Redmond said, and over the years many changes have been made.
“When the plan was done in 1992, the board at that time, I think, pigeonholed the city to the point where they wanted to make everything look like Lake Placid,” he said. “We wanted small signs, downtown built up, larger areas to build houses.”
The new plan has different rules for signs that allows larger ones out by the highway and also different areas allowing different sized lots.
There are also changes to parking regulations and setback requirements.
The plan still has a way to go before approval. After it gets back from City Council, there is a legal review, a State Environmental Quality Review compliance check, a county planning review, and more public hearings before adoption. The plan is on the city’s web site at Ogdensburg.org.
Go to the planning and development page, and the link is at the end of the first paragraph.
