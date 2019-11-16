OGDENSBURG — City Council will meet for three consecutive Mondays as budget season winds down, union negotiations wrap up and plans for the summer begin to gel.
Council will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 in Council Chambers to consider ratification of an agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters, the union that represents the City Fire Department.
The firefighters are the last of five union contracts to be ratified this year. Getting the contracts signed before the finalization of the city’s 2020 spending plan was a goal of City Manager Sarah Purdy.
On Nov. 25, the council will hold its regularly scheduled 7 p.m. meeting. It will include a public hearing on the city’s 2020 budget. Council will hear comments from the public on the plan that can be viewed on the city’s web site. The proposed city budget can be found at http://wdt.me/8Xk2R2
City Council will meet Dec. 2 in a special meeting with guests from the Town Council of Prescott, Ontario. The Prescott Council will present to City Council the results of a feasibility study conducted to study a plan to institute a bicycle ferry between the two cities.
The original plan was to have a pilot program running in the summer of 2019 but making arrangements with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol were too difficult.
If all goes according to plan, the ferry will run for several designated weekends over the summer.
Ms. Purdy suggested at Wednesday’s budget workshop that it is possible that the ferry could be operating during the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour and the proposed OG Riverfest concert at the old Diamond International site.
