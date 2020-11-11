OGDENSBURG — City County has scheduled six budget work sessions. The sessions are open to the public. The first two will be held virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 infections. The status of the final four will be determined later.
The schedule is:
Nov. 12, 6 p.m.
Departments to be discussed: City Manager, City Clerk, Mayor and Council
The public will have an opportunity to participate by going to http://wdt.me/2zDKeU or by calling 1-415-655-0052 and entering access code #407-380-273.
Nov. 16, 6 p.m.
Departments to be discussed: Department of Public Works, Water, Sewer, Capital Improvement Program
The public will have an opportunity to participate by going to http://wdt.me/MnNG5a or by calling 1-631-992-3221 and entering access code #773-293-354. The public can preregister to attend the meeting by using the link above.
Nov. 19, 6 p.m.
Departments to be discussed: Assessment, Engineering, Planning & Development, Code Enforcement, Recreation
The public will have an opportunity to by going to http://wdt.me/k7faSZ or by calling 1-415-655-0060 and entering access code #356-076-853.
Nov. 23, 4 p.m. (prior to City Council meeting)
Departments to be discussed: Non-Profit Organizations, Library, Remington
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting by going to: http://wdt.me/P9B5T4 or by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering access code #532-642-297.
Nov. 24, 6 p.m.
Department to be discussed: Police
The public will have an opportunity to by going to: http://wdt.me/9VnhWHor by calling 1-562-247-8321 and entering access code #884-683-718.
Nov. 30 – 6 p.m.
Department to be discussed: Fire
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting by going to: http://wdt.me/sTB8to or by calling 1-631-992-3221 and entering access code #552-117-691
Instructions for remote attendance are specific to each budget work session, and participants should register for each session separately. Call the City Clerk’s office at 315-393-3540 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.