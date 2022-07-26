Residents describe extensive flooding

A crew from EDR Construction Co. works on the Heuvelton-Ogdensburg sewer project near the intersection of Greene and Franklin streets in early July. Residents voiced concerns to the Ogdensburg City Council this week about the project apparently causing basements to flood. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Residents voiced concerns about an ongoing project that connects the village of Heuvelton’s sewer system to the city of Ogdensburg’s sewage treatment plant that is apparently causing basements to flood.

The project, which was approved by the Ogdensburg City Council in 2019, allows the city to accept sewage from the village of Heuvelton. During the public appearance portion of the City Council meeting Monday night, several residents said their basements have flooded as a result of the project.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.