OGDENSBURG — The City Council voted twice Monday night to amend the city charter in a meeting filled with angry comments directed at Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe and councilors Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough.
In a 4-3 vote, the council voted to require that the chief of police be a resident of the city and to require a majority vote from the council for the city manager to hire or fire department heads.
Councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nicole L. Kennedy voted against the resolutions.
Mr. Skamperle said the change to the duties of the city manager was essentially changing the form for city government and inviting nepotism.
“This creates a nepotistic situation where politics rule in this city instead of positions being filled by non-political, merit based positions,” Mr. Skamperle said.
The move will result in the City Council micromanaging the city manager, Mr. Skamperle said.
“It’s nonsense. It’s nonsense. I can’t even imagine where this is coming from other than serving someone’s ego for power,” he said.
Mr. Powers said criticism of the changes was blunt.
“I don’t think that it’s a power grab,” he said. “I know it’s a power grab.”
The most damning comments came from members of the audience.
Cynthia M. Layng, who has family on the Ogdensburg police force, used her five minutes during the public appearance portion of the meeting to chastise the majority of council.
“What a very sad time for our city,” Ms. Layng said. “We have a mayor who laughs about the divide between citizens and council, telling reporters he wants a decal with 4 to 3 on it (referring to the typical council vote) and doesn’t even know he has a key to his own city hall. We have three posses, as Steve (Fisher) puts it obviously feeding him (Mr. Skelly) words and are playing him like a fiddle to reach their own vindictive goals.”
Former City Police Chief Richard J. Polniak Jr., who retired in 2016, spoke harshly at the end of the meeting.
“Earlier I mentioned that some of the decisions I have seen over the last eight months I thought were personal vendettas and now I am convinced,” Mr. Polniak said. “Steve Fisher, I worked with you for your whole career. … and I can’t believe you turned on your own police department.”
Mr. Polniak said again that the decisions were parts of vendettas and then turned to Mr. Dillabough, who had been silent, except for votes, the entire meeting.
“As far as you go,” he said pointing to Mr. Dillabough, “you’re a liar, who lied directly to my face telling me you weren’t cutting any positions and you did.”
