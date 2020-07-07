OGDENSBURG — City Council voted 4-3 to hire Stephen P. Jellie as interim city manager Tuesday afternoon.
The action was quick. After a 23-minute executive session, the council took just a few minutes to discuss their decision.
According to Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, Mr. Jellie was among two men to independently approach him about the position that did not exist or was mentioned publicly until June 10 when Mr. Skelly revealed that he had approached former Watertown Mayor Jeffery E. Graham about serving as interim city manager.
The position has been open since the middle of May when City Council placed former City Manager Sarah Purdy on paid administrative leave until her retirement date of June 30.
Councilors Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle spoke out against the process used to hire Mr. Jellie.
“I disagree with the process that took place,” Mr. Skamperle said. “There are many, many qualified individuals that didn’t get an opportunity to fill this position.”
Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe, who voted in favor of the hiring said that the position was just temporary and that, although it was not expressed in the resolution that a new, permanent city manager would be in place by Jan. 1.
Mr. Jellie, of Black River, worked with Watertown city officials as an unpaid adviser to help resolve a bitter, nearly three-year contract dispute with the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 in 2017.
Mr. Jellie served as the deputy chief of the Fort Drum Fire Department from 2007 until 2014. He also owned a consulting business, working briefly on a personnel matter with the Sackets Harbor Fire Department in 2007.
“I’m opposed to the way this transpired and the executive sessions that had taken place based on the fact that there is legislation on the floor that is still active, that calls for a hiring freeze and that was never lifted,” Mr. Powers said. “I disagree with the process, I think it should have been pursued inside the city limits. There are many people inside the city of Ogdensburg that would probably have liked to have had an opportunity to apply for this.”
Mr. Skelly said that Mr. Jellie’s family is from Ogdensburg and that he is qualified.
Mr. Skelly, Mr. Rishe and councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voted in favor of the resolution while Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy voted against.
