OGDENSBURG — The horseshoe pits, located next to the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool, will be remembered as the Zeke Montroy Horseshoe Complex following Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting.
The late Zeke Montroy was one of the pioneers of the Greenbelt Horseshoe League sponsored by the Ogdensburg Recreation Department. Douglas Loffler, former city councilor and recreation director, had previously asked council to consider naming the horseshoe pits after Mr. Montroy.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved naming the complex. Councilor Michael B. Powers was excused from the meeting.
City Historian Julie Madlin had met with the family to discuss the proposal and presented the resolution to City Council and provided some background on Mr. Montroy, who died Feb. 24, at the age of 85.
He was born on 1936 in Ogdensburg to Albert and Elizabeth (Perkins) Montroy. Mr. Montroy attended St. Mary’s Academy and Ogdensburg Free Academy. He was employed on the St. Lawrence Seaway, by Diamond National and later was a postal carrier in Ogdensburg where he was shop steward. After retirement, he worked as an electrician.
“Zeke loved playing sports. He won numerous titles and championships in bowling and throwing horseshoes where he was inducted into the Horseshoe Hall of Fame and held the title of third in the world,” Mrs. Madlin said. “He was a leader in the creation of the Greenbelt Horseshoe League in 1985. At any sport where he was involved, Zeke was there to play and believed in setting up rules and following them. As an officer in the league, he expected players to do the same.”
She added that the late Charles W. Kelly, former editor and publisher of The Journal and Advance News, was a regular observer at the horseshoe pits.
“He stated that the Greenbelt Horseshoe League was the most successful recreation program in the city,” Mrs. Madlin said.
Mr. Montroy’s son, Dan, told Mrs. Madlin that his father would have been honored to have the horseshoe pits named after him.
“In looking at Zeke’s effort to create and maintain the league, it is our honor to recognize his years of service to city recreation,” she said.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said that it was a great resolution to support.
“I think it’s wonderful. You know it’s a great thing when you get to name a complex or something after the person who brought it about,” Mr. Skamperle said. “Zeke worked very hard to do that. So I think I might even have to join the horseshoe league next year.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy also thanked Mr. Loffler for bringing it before the council.
“I would like to thank Doug for bringing it forward as well as bringing it to our attention,” she said.
In other business Monday night:
— Council set the date for a public hearing on the 2022 preliminary budget. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 22. There also will be hearings on the proposed water and sewer rates for 2022.
— The sale of a portion of former paper Cherry Street, 63-by-704 feet, was approved by the City Council to Timothy and Katie Lalonde for $2,500. The sale of the property included a permanent easement to allow for future infrastructure to be completed as needed by the city.
— Perras Excavating Inc., Massena, was approved to complete a project to improve the existing docks at the city marina, specifically the steel pipe piles and floats on the docks on the northern portion of the marina. The project is not to exceed $281,000. A portion of the cost, 65%, will be paid for through a State and Municipal Facilities grant and the rest will be paid from the general fund.
— The city council approved an Undertaking Agreement with the state Department of Transportation to allow the 2021 Light Up the Night Parade hosted by the Lions Club to proceed at 6 p.m. Nov. 20, along State Street, Route 68. The short parade route will begin at Ogdensburg Free Academy and end at the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave.
