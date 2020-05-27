OGDENSBURG — The city’s contract to supply security to Ogdensburg International Airport, set to run out at the end of the month, was not renewed at Tuesday night’s Council meeting.
The city has been providing security at the airport, through its police department, since 2016.
During that time, the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has often been in arrears in its payments to the city.
At first the contract was being extended year-to-year, for the last few renewals it has been for three months. Tuesday night’s resolution was for one month.
In February, when Council was last extended a three-month contract to the OBPA, the authority owed $64,000 to the city.
“I’d just like to see some prompt payments,” Councilor Nichole Kennedy said about the contract extension in February. “Sixty-four thousand dollars to a city that is financially strapped — that’s a lot of cash.”
Tuesday night, Ms. Kennedy had the same reservations and wanted to amend the resolution.
“They did make a payment today that brought them to a zero balance,” Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith said.
Councilor Michael B. Powers wanted to know how the OBPA was going to weather the coronavirus.
“Have we any assurance from the executive branch that the Port Authority will have funding coming in to maintain operations,” he said.
“It’s one month,” Mr. Skelly said. “I am sure they will have it for that.”
Ms. Kennedy pushed the idea to have some sort of payment terms in the agreement.
“What are the payment terms because the last I looked, before they paid this morning, they were over 140 days since their last payment,” she said. “Would it be possible, instead of going with this unchanged, to limit the terms that they have to pay so we can get the money quicker?”
“The Bridge and Port is a good partner of the city and if they’ve got a zero balance,” Councilor Steven M. Fisher said. “I don’t know why we’re talking about what was owed, because it was paid. Do you not want the airport?”
Ms. Kennedy insisted she was not against the airport but wanted to protect the city with a contract that included payment terms.
Mr. Powers moved to amend the resolution to include a 30-day payment term.
“I don’t know any business that works for the city that pays their bills on 30 days,” Mr. Fisher said.
The amendment failed 3-3 as a majority could not be reached. Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, Ms. Kennedy and Mr. Powers voted in favor of the amendment, while Mr. Fisher, Councilor William B. Dillabough and Mr. Skelly voting against. Deputy Mayor John Rishe, who works for the OBPA, abstained.
The subsequent vote to accept the contract failed by the same vote.
“So does this mean we’ll have no police at the airport and the airport will not open, is that correct?” Mr. Skelly said.
“I think there is a chance to amend that contract,” Mr. Skamperle said.
“OK Dan,” Mr. Skelly said. “that’s no airport.”
And he moved on to the next item on the agenda
Steven Lawrence, the interim director of the Bridge and Port Authority, said a response would be issued by the Authority’s Board Chairman Vernon Burns. It was not received in time for publication.
