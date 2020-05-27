OGDENSBURG — The City Fire Department will continue to operate without a chief after a resolution to appoint an interim chief was rejected by City Council.
Allen Rickett, president of the Ogdensburg Firefighters Local 1799, made a presentation to City Council explaining that the current scheme of having each assistant chief act as chief while on duty was not working.
“The levels of command are a critical part of the structure of any public safety organization,” Mr. Rickett said. “We have been operating without a chief or acting chief for about a month.”
Mr. Rickett spelled out three issues with the current situation: A lack of continuity between shifts as each chief comes on, the cost to taxpayers of an additional $3,343 per month and that the City Charter requires the Fire Department to have a chief.
The money differential comes from the firefighters’ contract which requires the city to pay people working out of title the difference between their regular pay and the position they are assuming. With the chief changing with each shift, all four assistant chiefs are eligible for that money rather than one interim chief.
A resolution City Council was to consider called for hiring Gerald Mack, a third shift captain, as the acting chief for 90 days.
The delay in hiring a chief has occurred because no one on the staff has all of the qualifications required by the state to be appointed a permanent chief.
“You’re saying, with jobs on the line, the fire department is going to take over $51,000 or more from this city at this time,” Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said.
“We don’t want to,” Mr. Rickett said. “We just want you to appoint a chief. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
“A win would be to make a sacrifice and do a little extra and save a job.” Mr. Skelly said. “If you guys want to take that money from the city, then take it. Spend it well.”
Mr. Rickett said that the contract requires people to be paid more when they assume more work and that all Council had to do was appoint one person chief.
“Just enjoy that money,” Mr. Skelly said.
When the resolution came up for consideration in the second half of the meeting, Mr. Skelly said the fire department was lucky that no one was cut from their department during the recent round of layoffs.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher said the onus was on the assistant chiefs to take the job.
“I agree with Mr. Rickett to a certain extent,” Mr. Fisher said. “And, I do believe there should be somebody driving the ship, but my preference is, there’s four assistant chiefs with 107 years combined experience, and if they are concerned about their own department, one of them should step up.”
“But they don’t want the position,” Councilor Michael B. Powers said, adding that Mr. Mack is qualified.
“is there a problem with Gerald Mack,” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle asked Mr. Fisher.
“No, I just would prefer to have an assistant chief,” Mr. Fisher said.
Councilors voted 4 to 3 to reject the resolution with Mr. Fisher, Mr. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John Rishe and Councilor William Dillabough voting against, while Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy voted for.
On Wednesday, Mr. Skelly reiterated that he thought the assistant chiefs should do the work without the benefit of extra pay and pointed to the example of Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith, who he said shoveled the sidewalks of property owned by the Ogdensburg Land Bank last winter.
“Why not just do this for a while, with no money, and help the city,” Mr. Skelly said of the assistant chiefs.
