OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Nov. 25, to consider changing the city charter to make it more difficult to fire the city manager.
“It’s the appropriate thing to do,” Mayor Wayne A. Ashley said.
The city charter spells out the hiring, duties and dismissal procedures of the city manager in great detail.
“The City Council shall appoint a City Manager who shall hold office during and at the pleasure of the Council and receive compensation fixed by the Council,” the charter reads.
The procedure to remove the city manager has several steps.
The key step to the resolution being considered is the number of votes necessary to remove the manager.
Currently only a simple majority is needed – four of seven members.
The resolution would change that to a super majority, or five of seven members.
“Some people who had been running for office this past fall have indicated right off the bat, the first thing they want to do is terminate the city manager without these people understanding how much she is important to the city and how much she actually does do,” Mr. Ashley said.
The resolution to allow the public hearing was voted on during the city council’s Nov. 11 meeting and introduced by Councilor David G. Price.
At that meeting, Mr. Price would not say what the public hearing was about, but hinted that it had to do with the incoming city council.
“You may be aware there are councilors-elect who are asking us not to complete our term of service,” Mr. Price said. “They are asking us to stop being councilors so they can take over anything and everything. So, there are things that have to take place so that we can continue to act as councilors for the benefit of the citizens.”
Jeffery M. Skelly, the mayor elect of Ogdensburg, had been critical of the city manager throughout his campaign, which began shortly after he received a reassessment of a school he has converted to apartments. Mr. Skelly said the city manager was not helpful to business people and made dealing with the city difficult.
Mr. Skelly did not return a call Wednesday, but in a Facebook post on Tuesday he wrote, “It appears Dave Price and Wayne Ashley are not accepting the election results and are willing to hurt our city and people with their anger.”
