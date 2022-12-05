OGDENSBURG — Monday night’s city council meeting was canceled due to lack of a required in-person quorum.
The meeting’s agenda consisted of two items, a resolution declaring surplus property and authorizing the interim city manager to hold a public auction on the property and a resolution to amend the 2023 preliminary general fund budget.
