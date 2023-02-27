OGDENSBURG — The City Council meeting previously scheduled for Monday night was rescheduled due to a lack of the required in-person quorum and will be held instead at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 330 Ford St.
Ogdensburg City Council meeting postponed to Wednesday
