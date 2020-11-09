OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold its regular meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in a virtual setting.
The increase of COVID-19 infections in St. Lawrence County has prompted the change.
To participate in the meeting, visit wdt.me/wP4wKF or call 1-213-929-4212 and enter access code -248-172-714.
People using devices to attend the meeting will be able to participate in public comment periods.
Those who are only able to attend by phone will not be able to participate. Comments can be submitted before 4 p.m. to cjock@ogdensburg.org, or by calling 315-393-3540.
