OGDENSBURG — City Council voted on a number of resolutions at Monday night’s meeting, all of which passed unanimously.
Councilors John A. Rishe, Steven M. Fisher, Daniel E. Skamperle, Nichole L. Kennedy, William B. Dillabough and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly passed five resolutions, all with 6-0 votes. Councilor Michael B. Powers did not attend Monday’s council meeting.
The first resolution authorized City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to sign an agreement between the city and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad for ambulance and rescue services within city boundaries. The resolution was originally tabled at council’s Feb. 22 meeting.
The resolution states the rescue squad will bill the city directly for its services.
The second resolution called for a public hearing seeking comment on the city’s application to the state Homes and Community Renewal for up to the maximum of $500,000 under the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Program.
The public hearing for the proposed grant application will be held virtually during the next council meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 22.
The third resolution authorized Mr. Jellie to enter into an amended professional consulting agreement with the Development Authority of the North Country for water and wastewater treatment facilities.
The resolution states that the funding for this service will come from the water and sewer funds — $28,885.60 from the water fund and $86,656.50 from the sewer fund.
The fourth was a resolution that called for a public hearing and public notice on the proposed amendment to a section of the city municipal code that is in reference to time limit parking.
“What we’re talking about doing is on the left side of Caroline Street — making it two-hour parking,” Mr. Jellie said.
He said he wants to make a section of the side of Caroline Street near City Hall two-hour parking — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — instead of all day parking to make room for members of the public who may need to stop by the building instead of employees parking in those spots for the duration of the work day.
The public hearing for the adoption of the proposed amendment will be held virtually during the March 26 council meeting.
The last resolution called for a public hearing and public notice on a proposed ordinance to lease municipal property at 2 Caroline St. — within the Greenbelt Park.
The ordinance would authorize the lease of 1,100 square feet of municipal property for the purpose of installing, operating, maintaining, repairing and replacing a weather radar system and related structures and equipment. The lease term would be from May 1 through April 30, 2041.
Passage of this ordinance would be by a vote of three-fourths of City Council members.
The public hearing for the proposed ordinance to lease the Caroline Street property will be held virtually during the March 22 meeting.
