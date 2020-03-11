OGDENSBURG – City Council agreed Monday night to send a message to Albany to not consider closing prisons in Ogdensburg and Gouverneur.
“The City of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County have a long history of seeking, welcoming and supporting New York State Correctional Facilities,” the resolution’s opening clause states.
The three correctional facilities, Ogdensburg Correctional, Gouverneur Correctional and Riverview Correctional provide close to $100 million in payroll and provide for approximately 1,000 jobs, the resolutions states.
“It’s very important not only to our city, but the surrounding area as a whole,” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said.
“When they first started talking about bringing them here, a lot of people didn’t want them,” Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said. “It wasn’t ‘in’ but now every community would love to have them. There was a stigmatism back then, but people before us had the insight to see how it would benefit our community and it has.”
The resolution is a good way to show appreciation for the prisons, Mr. Skelly said.
The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency passed a resolution in February supporting the continued operation of state correctional facilities in the county and opposing potential cuts to the facilities under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2020 executive budget.
IDA member and St. Lawrence County Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said upon the passage of the IDA resolution that when the state Department of Corrections in the early 1980s was facing struggles locating a welcoming community, then-Sen. H. Douglas Barclay contacted officials in Ogdensburg to discuss converting facilities at the St. Lawrence County Psychiatric Center into a prison with the assistance of DOCCS.
“This idea, at the time, was a revolutionary concept because for many, many years, the idea of bringing a prison into your town was traditionally met with huge opposition and it was so revolutionary that the New York Times sent a reporter to Ogdensburg to find an opponent and he looked high and low and could find no one and so the New York Times wrote this huge story about this strange upstate town that actually was welcoming a prison,” Mr. Reagen said. “We intend to continue working on educating people about the special circumstances surrounding Ogdensburg Correctional and reminding those in the decisions why we feel that Ogdensburg presents special circumstances and deserves to stay open.”
The Ogdensburg City Council resolution passed unanimously with councilors Michael Powers and John Rishe absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.