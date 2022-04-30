OGDENSBURG — After being canceled Monday night due to a lack of a quorum, the Ogdensburg City Council’s agenda that contained 13 resolutions — two of which aim to change how the city provides public safety — will now be added to the May 9 docket, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
In an email to city councilors, Mr. Jellie said the agenda items will continue to be added to subsequent meetings even if meetings are canceled.
The resolutions concerning public safety are considered controversial and have been hinted at over the last two years. One would have the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office take over policing in the city and the other would convert the fire department to a paid-volunteer hybrid department.
“The initiatives on the previous meeting agenda require decision, and if not approved, require immediate formulation of courses of action to stave off the looming financial crisis the City will once again find itself in during the 2023 Budget deliberations. I do not support or encourage the practice of managing the city finances ‘one year at a time.’ It is irresponsible management, inefficient management and inconsiderate to the entire city workforce,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
The resolution regarding policing directs the city manager “to develop a formal plan to request the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office submit a proposal to assume law enforcement services in the city in Ogdensburg by August 1, 2022.”
With just three months until that proposed deadline, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said that any kind of discussion of the sort would be “premature,” especially since the first he heard of the proposed resolution was from news outlets.
“I think it’s premature for me to speculate on what is going to go forward. Obviously, it hasn’t gone forward and no one has contacted me from the city of Ogdensburg or the mayor’s office on any of these issues I have heard through the press,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said.
The fire department resolution lacks details about how the hybrid department would be accomplished, stating only that the city manager is directed “to present a formal plan no later than Oct. 1, 2022 to begin transitioning the Ogdensburg Fire Department to a combination career/volunteer organization beginning in 2023.”
The resolution drew the ire of Sam Fresina, the president of the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association, which also represents the city’s firefighter union, Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Mr. Fresina called on the City Council to reject the resolution and remove Mr. Jellie as city manager.
“For far too long, the mayor and his followers on the city council, and Mr. Jellie have behaved in a manner that is disrespectful to the community and the values of the families they serve,” Fresina said. “They have repeatedly violated the law, failed to honor contractual commitments, flouted court decisions, and trampled on fundamental constitutional protections ranging from freedom of speech — to the right to collectively bargain.”
The change in structure of the fire department would begin in as little as eight months “without a pool of candidates or endorsement by the community for such an extreme and reckless action,” the state Professional Fire Fighters Association said.
Mr. Fresina also questioned comments that past cuts to the fire department were made to save the city from financial ruin.
“Mayor (Jeffrey M.) Skelly and the city manager have indicated that their actions are part of plan for the financial survival of the city, however, just a few weeks ago the state comptroller issued its findings of distressed or vulnerable cities and villages and Ogdensburg was not among those in financial jeopardy or requiring additional monitoring or actions,” the union president said. “At the very least, these two conditions are inconsistent. If in fact, the city is vulnerable, it may trigger the need for the Comptroller to scrutinize Ogdensburg’s reporting. Further, if it is determined that the city’s reporting is either misleading or untruthful, more serious actions and a complete investigation and audit of the Skelly-Jellie team is warranted.”
Mr. Jellie contends that he is not the first city manager to recommend changes to the City Council regarding the city’s financial status and that tough decisions needed to be made to improve the city’s finances.
“City Council and the taxpayers of Ogdensburg are receiving factual information from City Staff that is all supported by NYS governmental entities. I am the third city manager to advise a City Council that significant change must occur if the City desires to stabilize its financial posture and strengthen its economy,” Mr. Jellie stated.
Other resolutions call for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to allow the mayor to designate one board member to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority; the New York State Office of General Services to develop a plan for sale of all property at the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and the unused portions of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center; to request the Development Authority of the North Country submit a proposal to assume responsibility for the operations of the city’s water and wastewater treatment facilities in 2023; and to instruct the city manager to immediately request the St. Lawrence County administrator participate in a joint feasibility study to merge city employees into the county’s health insurance program.
Among the 13 resolutions, there were appointments of council members as liaisons to local, state and federal offices and organizations, including: Councilor John A. Rishe to the office of Sen. Charles E. Schumer; Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle to the office of Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand; Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher to the office of Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik; Councilor Michael B. Powers to the office of Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie; Councilor William B. Dillabough to the office of Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk; and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy to the Ogdensburg City School District.
