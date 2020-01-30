OGDENSBURG — A resolution to sell a vacant lot to a city resident was rejected by City Council on Monday, and the property will now be offered in an auction.
The resolution was to sell 416 Greene St. to John Wade for $7,500, including estimated attorney fees and filing fees.
The property had been acquired by the city after no one bid on it at a property tax foreclosure auction.
Deputy Mayor John Rishe said that the city’s administrative code requires that the property be put up for bid.
“I view it as our responsibility to the taxpayers to obtain the highest bid,” Mr. Rishe said.
The price of $7,500 was determined to be the assessed value of the property by the city assessor, City Manager Sarah Purdy said.
“I also think it is a matter of interpretation,” Ms. Purdy said. “When the tax auction is held, that is a public auction and nobody bid on this. So it’s within the letter of the administrative regulations. So, going forward if you want to go through the process a second time, you can do that. I would hate to lose this sale.”
“We have to make sure that everybody in the community has the opportunity to bid on that property, not just one person that’s been picked or who had an interest,” Mr. Rishe said. “It should go to the highest bidder. We don’t know if someone wants to bid $8,500 or $10,000 or $20,000 until we actually ask for bids.”
“The party that wants to buy this was not picked,” Ms. Purdy said. “He has been expressing interest for months.”
City Council has changed its procedure on property sales several times over the years, Ms. Purdy said.
“We streamlined it a couple of years ago because we were losing people who did not want to go through the whole painstaking process,” Ms. Purdy said. “We can certainly go back to that. I just would prefer not to do it tonight.”
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly thought it was important to go through with this sale.
“If we want to change things in the future we can do it,” he said. “But let’s get this one done.”
Mr. Rishe, Councilor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough voted against the sale, while Mr. Skelly, Mr. Skamperle, Councilor Michael B. Powers and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy voted for the sale.
Because a property sale requires a super majority, the resolution was denied.
