City Council seeks PILOT payments from state for tax-exempt property

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — City Council will be requesting that the state make payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT)) payments for tax-exempt city-owned property.

Councilor John A. Rishe brought forth the idea at the last council meeting and a resolution was drafted and discussed Monday night.

