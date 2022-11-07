OGDENSBURG — The City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss and possibly approve the 2023 preliminary budget.
The preliminary budget was tabled on Nov. 1 after councilors discussed a $3.5 million budget gap and then City Manager Stephen P. Jellie called for major cuts to personnel, even revealing a plan to cut the entire police force from the city budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.