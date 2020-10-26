OGDENSBURG — City Council’s meeting Monday night stood out from recent meetings for its lack of drama. Throughout the summer and fall, the twice-monthly meetings have been the site of large crowds, public protest, shouting, ejections and tension.
Monday’s meeting had only one person address council, and that was Waddington Town Supervisor and Democratic candidate for the 116th Assembly District Alex V. Hammond, who spoke about the city’s sales tax negotiations with St. Lawrence County.
The six resolutions that came before council were passed unanimously and with little comment.
The only item that had a split vote was the one item on the agenda that traditionally is a unanimous vote — the consent agenda.
For the last three meetings, the minority bloc councilors, Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle have voted no on the consent agenda. The consent agenda is a collection of routine, usually financial transactions that, while needing council approval, don’t normally require discussion.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie spoke up this week after the vote.
“To the councilors that voted no, if you could provide me what it is you are looking for,” Mr. Jellie said. “It deeply concerns me as your manager that you are voting no to pay our bills.”
More information could be provided, he said, if they were not getting the details they wanted. He also said it did not look good to creditors to have councilors vote to not pay routine bills.
“Just to be clear,” Mr. Skamperle said, “myself, I’m just a little upset the way the city attorney situation is being handled here and I want all information. Not just to four people, but to seven people. So it is sort of a protest vote.”
The city attorney situation goes back to earlier in the year when the councilors in the new majority racked up legal fees without sharing the information they received from the city attorney with the rest of the council.
“Personally, going forward I would like to see it broken down to see what bills we are paying,” Ms. Kennedy said.
Mr. Powers agreed with Ms. Kennedy
“I have a fiduciary responsibility,” he said.
After some discussion, Mr. Jellie said he could have a more detailed report ready for councilors who would like to see it before meetings.
“I sure wish you had spoken up for what you want,” Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said, “than to act so childish as to not vote to pay the bills. I wish this transparency had came years before.”
