OGDENSBURG — The Dec. 9 split approval of the 2021 spending plan for the city and its cuts to staffing in the city Fire Department was still a topic of controversy at City Council’s last scheduled meeting of the year Monday night.
“What’s the plan right now?” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle asked. “I know with the budget being passed it looks like we are going to lose seven men, and I am wondering when is that supposed to transpire? What is the plan for fighting fires? Do we have mutual aid agreements in place? And what about the retirements? Can we get an update and have a discussion?”
City Manger and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie said he did not want to talk about any personnel moves, saying they were subject to executive sessions.
“As far as mutual aid agreements, we have a long-standing St. Lawrence County Mutual Aid agreement that we participate in, so we already have mutual aid,” Mr. Jellie said. “As far as fighting fires, we will fight fires the way we always fight fires. I have given direction a couple of months ago for the assistant chiefs to prepare for a minimum staffing of four.
“To my knowledge that is being carried out as I have directed,” he added.
Mr. Jellie said he’s still hopeful that the firefighters’ union will come to the negotiation table to discuss ways to reach a staffing level the city can afford without laying people off.
“I have always believed that we can do this without layoffs,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Jellie said the reduction of seven firefighters will bring $778,000 in savings to the city annually.
He also said, although he did not agree with the numbers, the city should take the union up on savings it offered last week on the eve of the budget passing, including the end of EMT stipends and overtime due to the way time off is structured.
“We should take advantage of the cost saving initiatives they put forward in addition to the staff reductions,” he said.
The cuts in the Fire Department are going to be costly, Councilor Michael B. Powers said.
“It is going to cause a significant public safety issue that could potentially, down the road, lead to further litigation from the private sector not just from the collective bargaining unit,” Mr. Powers said.
The cuts are ignoring the problems the city has with safety issues, as well as the state of the firefighters’ equipment, he added.
“We’ve got one engine running; one engine that probably needs to be refurbished and you’re are putting them on garbage and expecting them without knowing who is in what fire house and to respond to another,” Mr. Powers said. “In my opinion, and I don’t need a rebuttal: It is negligent.”
Mr. Jellie nevertheless supplied a rebuttal.
“You could’ve bought them a fire truck last year or the year before or the year before that, but we haven’t budgeted one dollar in the last several years to replace what you call garbage,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Powers tried to respond, but he was attending the meeting remotely and his audio was garbled.
“All we have done is put money into salaries. We haven’t put money into training, we haven’t put money into equipment. We haven’t put money into anything,” Mr. Jellie said
