OGDENSBURG — City Council moved to table a resolution concerning the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project during Monday night’s meeting after a heated conversation broke out regarding its funding.
The resolution would have authorized the city manager to execute Change Order #7, which would allow the city to contract with Jett Industries, Inc., of Colliersville, Otsego County, for an addition $5 million worth of work on the $45 million Ogdensburg Wastewater Treatment Plant capital improvement project.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie explained the change order would help to finish the last parts of the project, which includes completion of the waste receiving station to allow truck haulers to bring waste to the plant as a means to generate revenue.
The order also includes the rehabilitation of the Main Street pump station, South Water Street pump station and the psychiatric center pump station. These items were left off the original contract when a bid came in that exceeded the project’s estimate.
“The second item, the most important one in here, is the lift stations,” Mr. Jellie said. “The lift stations are all operating now, each of them are all in some state of disrepair. It is highly recommended that we execute this project now while we have the funds available in the project.”
Councilor Steven M. Fisher motioned to hold on the resolution for 90 days, which will be after the state budget is finalized, to explore potential state funding options.
“I think we have to look out for the taxpayers,” Mr. Fisher said. “There’s no reason, there’s no rush to this — these are add-ons, they’re not required.”
While Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe agreed with Mr. Fisher, emphasizing his concern for the city’s debt of $7.5 million, according to last year’s audit, Councilor Michael B. Powers argued against the motion to table the resolution.
“I think putting this on the back burner is just going to come back and bite us in the rear at the end of the day,” Mr. Powers said. “This is going to need to be addressed and that’s the burden we’re going to have to bear down the road.”
In urging the council to table and later revisit the issue, Mr. Rishe also noted that the city could be eligible for federal funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture or other grant assistance, rather than rely on taxpayers.
“I think that’s the approach we should take so that the federal funds fund this and the people paying the sewer bills don’t,” Mr. Rishe said. “I’m in favor of tabling this and working harder at getting that $5 million in grant assistance.”
The resolution was ultimately tabled in a 4-3 vote with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Mr. Fisher, Mr. Rishe and Councilor William B. Dillabough voting yes, and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle and Mr. Powers voting against.
