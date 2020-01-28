OGDENSBURG — An assistant fire chief will temporarily serve as fire chief until City Council can figure out a way to hire a new chief despite its self-imposed hiring freeze.
Ogdensburg Fire Chief Michael Farrell retired this month after the City Council voted to remove funding from its budget for any new jobs and to fill open positions.
According to the resolution that was passed unanimously Monday night, an assistant fire chief will receive the temporary designation of acting fire chief while also continuing in his position of assistant fire chief.
The acting chief will receive payment for the added responsibilities as outlined in the current collective bargaining agreement between the city and the firefighters’ union.
The designation of acting fire chief will expire at midnight on April 17 unless there is an agreement to end it sooner.
City Manager Sarah Purdy said she had discussed the proposition with several members of the firefighters’ union and it was understood to be a temporary solution.
“Until there is any movement to amend the hiring freeze,” Ms. Purdy said. “This is the best that we could do.”
Councilor Steven M. Fisher, who was attending the meeting over an internet link from Kissimmee, Fla., said that the chief and the city manager were at fault for not having someone on the fire department trained to qualify for the position.
Mr. Fisher also suggested the city look at a solution used in the 1990s when the police chief was named an assistant city manager for public safety and supervised the fire department in the absence of a chief.
“I’m sure the four assistant fire chiefs would be willing to work hand-in-hand with (Police) Chief (Andrew) Kennedy,” Mr. Fisher said.
Deputy Mayor John Rishe said new contracts with the city’s unions make it tough to find ways to save money.
“That’s why we asked Sarah to look into having a combined police and fire chief as has been done in the past, as Steve said,” Mr. Rishe said. Councilor Michael B. Powers said that Civil Service laws are making it very difficult to find people qualified for positions like fire chief.
“We thought we had someone that was eligible,” Ms. Purdy said. “He meets the old minimum qualifications and he has passed the test for fire chief.”
The city found out just recently that the eligibility list that this candidate was on had expired and the qualifications had changed.
The candidate will now take the newly required level of training that should be completed in the summer. He could then be appointed a provisional chief, until he retakes the Civil Service test, Ms. Purdy said.
Ms. Purdy said she has been discussing with Mr. Kennedy the possibility of being named the Assistant City Manager for Public Safety for some time.
“But, you can’t force someone to do that. He already has quite the full-time job,” Ms. Purdy said. “We can certainly discuss it with him and he would want to know what your expectations are of him, but you can’t just automatically say, ‘you’re it.’”
