OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a special meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
In the meeting council will consider five resolution.
The resolutions include:
n Appointing a Deputy Mayor
n Establishing a new procedure to bring resolutions, local laws and ordinances to city council
n Implementing a hiring freeze
n A directive to the city manager to prepare a 5-year tax rate projection
n A directive to the city manager to pepere a 5-year water and sewer rate projection.
There will also be an executive session to discuss pending litigation.
