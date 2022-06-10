OGDENSBURG — A resolution on Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting agenda calls for the hiring of two additional police officers.
The agenda also has resolutions seeking the assistance of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and state police to provide primary law enforcement duties in the city.
The resolution to hire additional police officers was introduced by Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle and will be discussed during new business.
“The citizens are nervous. I think cutting the narcotics investigator and staff the way they have is a serious safety issue not only for officers but for the city as a whole,” Mr. Skamperle said, adding that he looks forward to discussion on the resolution.
“It should be a straight-up discussion and vote,” he said.
The resolution states that “the shortage of staff has created an enormous amount of unnecessary stress upon the City’s police force and illustrates a disregard for officer welfare” and that “Ogdensburg City Council believes the recent cuts to public safety may compromise the overall public safety and general welfare of the City and its police officers themselves.”
Currently, the police department consists of 19 officers, including the police chief and lieutenant. A narcotics detective was recently moved back to road patrol, a decision made by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie that drew criticism from both of the department’s police unions. The resolution also calls for the return of the narcotics detective position “at the earliest possible moment.”
With a fund balance of more than $6.1 million, the resolution states that the funding of the two officers, between $200,000 and $260,000, would come from that fund.
Meanwhile, two resolutions brought forth by Mr. Jellie seeking assistance from the sheriff’s office and state police are also on the agenda. Both resolutions have similar language.
They state the city “has been working arduously to financially recover for several years after seeking assistance from the New York State Financial Restructuring Board” and that “even after implementing many of the FRB recommendations, the City of Ogdensburg 2022 budget does not allow for adequate resources to effectively and adequately provide sole law enforcement services to the City.”
The resolution says that since city taxpayers are already paying for the sheriff’s office and state police services as a portion of their county and state taxes, that in “an effort to provide effective and adequate law enforcement services to the citizens of Ogdensburg” the two law enforcement agencies are requested to provide “primary law enforcement services to the City.”
Both the sheriff’s office and state police would “provide regular updates to Council on the progress of implementing this plan.”
Also on the agenda will be a vote for Mr. Jellie to be appointed the fire department’s chief. He has been city manager and provisional fire chief since July 2020. The resolution states that Mr. Jellie received the highest score on the fire chief’s Civil Service exam and was the only candidate on the eligible list.
If approved Monday night, Mr. Jellie will receive $18,000 annually for the chief position, in addition to the $120,000 he makes as city manager.
Mr. Jellie has announced that he will resign as city manager at the end of the year.
