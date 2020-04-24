OGDENSBURG — City Council on Monday night will consider a menu of options for bridging an expected shortfall in sales tax revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.
“The New York State Association of Counties projects that counties throughout New York will lose between 4% and 12% of expected sales tax revenue in 2020. The current fiscal year budget for Ogdensburg anticipates receiving $3,717,235 in sales tax revenue from St. Lawrence County. For Ogdensburg, a 4% loss is $148,689 and a 12% loss is $446,068,” City Manager Sarah Purdy wrote in her memo to councilors.
Ms. Purdy said she had to use some assumptions to come up with her options.
n She assumes that the hiring freeze, enacted by council in January continues so no current or upcoming vacancies are refilled, which would save $222,986.
n All capital projects are eliminated for a total savings of $59,730.
n The Major League Fishing tournament is likely canceled so the fee the city would have paid is saved.
n Not opening the landfill on Saturdays for yard work disposal.
That would amount to some $338,000 in savings Ms. Purdy said.
Council could go further by eliminating summer rec programs, which include athletic camps.
Ms. Purdy said, in her memo, that could achieve savings of almost $500,000 by not opening the city pool and merging the Parks and Recreation Department with the Department of Public Works.
The City Charter would need to be amended to merge departments.
The meeting Monday begins at 7 p.m. and will be conducted with the Gotomeeting.com videoconferencing platform. Members of the public can access and participate in the meeting at http://wdt.me/twpHco or by calling 1-312-757-3121 and entering Access Code -435-586-197.
