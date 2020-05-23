OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold its first regular council meeting since April 27 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The only other regular meeting in May was scheduled for May 11 but was shut down after the online platform being used to broadcast the meeting reached its participant capacity of 1,000.
A subsequent special meeting was held on May 14 during which the only resolution considered was one to place the City Manager on paid administrative leave. The resolution passed 4-3, with Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John Rishe and councilors Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough voting in favor.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle voted against the resolution.
On Tuesday night councilors will consider a resolution to seek an independent investigation of incidents involving Mr. Skelly the night of the May 11 meeting and the day after in which it has been reported that workplace violence complaints were filed.
The resolution states that the city attorney has recommended that an outside entity be used to conduct an investigation.
Mr. Skelly has denied any wrongdoing.
Council will also consider a resolution to appoint Gerald Mack as acting fire chief. Mr. Mack is currently a captain on the department’s third shift.
The agenda also has a resolution A resolution supporting extending the current sales tax agreement between St. Lawrence County and the City of Ogdensburg for one year.
The meeting will be held on Gotomeeting.com.
The public can attend using the following link: http://wdt.me/9UtJ5vhe or by calling 1-415-930-5321 and entering access code -606-061-881. The public can preregister to attend the meeting.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to make comments during the public feedback portions of the meeting.
Those people are encouraged to request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. Tuesday. If those people are unable to send their comments by email, they can call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.