OGDNESBURG — City Council members will consider a resolution Thursday night that will call for four police officers and four firefighters to be laid off on May 15.
The resolution also calls for the dismantling of the Parks and Recreation Department which would include elimination of two positions and having duties assumed by the Department of Public Works.
The City Assessor and one housing inspector would be let go and the City Manager’s position would remain vacant for the rest of the year after current City Manager Sarah Purdy retires in June.
The resolution seeks a 40% reduction in police overtime.
The resolution includes cuts offered earlier as options by Ms. Purdy, including engineering consultants, city hall maintenance, fishing derby fees, closing the landfill on Saturday, not opening the city pool and summer recreation camps.
The resolution cites the possible loss of $500,000 in sales tax and real property tax as well as the possible loss of $400,000 in state aid.
The special meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. and will be held on the Gotomeeting.com videoconferencing platform was discussed at Monday night’s raucous meeting in which a resolution seeking the dismissal of Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly was voted down after being offered by Councilor Michael B. Powers.
On Tuesday, Mr. Powers said that he did not go into the meeting planning to offer the resolution to seek Mr. Skelly’s ouster but instead to discuss the his behavior on Facebook.
Mr. Skelly had raised the ire of some by talking about police overtime on Facebook and saying that some people treated the city like a playhouse and piggybank.
Mr. Powers was also concerned about reports of Mr. Skelly blocking people on his Facebook page who disagreed with him.
The issue of legal bills, however, pushed the Facebook issue aside Mr. Powers said.
A legal bill in Council’s consent agenda for $5,400 was objected to by Mr. Powers, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy, who wanted clarification on what the city attorney was asked and what his answers were.
“We didn’t get any answers, we didn’t get any. They spent taxpayer money. We asked what it was for. He said it was for sales tax preparation,” Mr. Powers said. “There are emails back and forth from the lawyers and to a group of the Mayor and a couple of councilmen.”
Mr. Powers mainly objects to Mr. Skelly going to the city attorney without going through the city manager.
“The City Charter clearly states that all administrative actions, outside of Council, are to be done through the City Manager,” Mr. Powers said.
On Tuesday, Mr. Skelly said that he talked with the city attorney about three subjects: Alternatives City Council could take in regard to sales tax negotiations with the county, legalities of firing the city manager and transferring city police and fire dispatch functions to the county.
Mr. Skelly said there is not written communication to share.
“It was all phone,” Mr. Skelly said. “We would ask questions and he would answer and then another question would develop from there.”
Mr. Skamperle said on Monday that the practice has been and should be that any information from the City Attorney to any councilor needs to be shared with all councilors.
Mr. Skelly said in an interview with the Times, that it was not right for councilors to want to remove him from office when all he was doing was working hard for the city, while they were not interested in doing the same.
Mr. Skelly also said he couldn’t remember how many people he had blocked on Facebook, but did recall a husband and wife who had been rude to him once in a restaurant and a couple of people recently, one of which he claimed was a city police officer who, he said, were harassing one of his followers.
As a public official, Mr. Powers said, Mr. Skelly cannot block people from a forum where he discusses city business.
The public can access and participate in the Thursday night meeting by going to global.gotomeeting.com/join/439044429 or by calling 1-872-240-3212 and entering Access Code -439-044-429.
