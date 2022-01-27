Ogdensburg City Council to hold special meeting Monday

OGDENSBURG — The City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Councilors had previously planned a work session for Monday, but changed the event to a special meeting. That means there will be no public participation allowed.
Discussion topics had not been released as of press time.
The agenda includes an executive session and consideration of a resolution to enter into a contract to purchase a new 75-foot Quint Aerial Apparatus fire truck at a cost not to exceed $949,700. The purchase would be covered by a state Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments grant.
