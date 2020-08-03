OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a work session at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Dobisky Center.
The session is open to the public. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
At the work session, representatives from the Development Authority of the North Country and Environmental Design & Research will conduct a detailed update to the on-going Wastewater Treatment Plant Capital Improvement Project, explain the critical items that are not yet funded and respond to any questions and concerns about the project and the agreement with the village of Heuvelton.
The $40 million project, which spent more than four years in the planning process is not expected to be completed until January, 2022. Wastewater from Heuvelton is not expected until the last quarter of 2022.
The plant was built in 1965, and was partially updated in 1978.
The city has been under order to rehabilitate the plant by the Department of Environmental Conservation for the past several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.