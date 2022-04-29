OGDENSBURG — A resolution supporting Home Rule legislation in the state Legislature is on the Monday agenda for a special meeting of the Ogdensburg City Council.
The special meeting comes after the council’s April 25 meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum. That agenda had 13 resolutions to be discussed — two of which involve how public safety would be handled in the city in the future. None of those resolutions from the canceled meeting are on the agenda for the special meeting. The are slated to be taken up during a regular meeting May 9.
Scheduled for 6 p.m., the special meeting has three resolutions on the docket.
A resolution will be presented to support Home Rule legislation that would take necessary actions to “codify and effectuate the agreed upon arrangement between the County of St. Lawrence and City of Ogdensburg; and that such agreement is the equal sharing (50%) by each entity of the additional one percent (1%) sales tax collected with the City.”
The resolution also states that it supports Assembly Bill A.9901 and Senate Bill S.8846 and that it seeks legislative action during the current legislative session.
A similar resolution was approved at the end of March, but it did not have the bill numbers associated with the Home Rule legislation.
Council will also consider contracting Barton & Loguidice for up to $53,000 to prepare a preliminary engineering report for a future water and sewer replacement project for a four-block portion of East David Street between Park and Paterson streets; and approving a contract not to exceed $239,210 with NRC East Environmental Services, Massena, to remove metals and contaminated soils from the “Main Mill Basement” area at the former Shade Roller property.
