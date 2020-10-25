OGDENSBURG — City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall for a regular meeting.
On the agenda will be consideration of a change order on the wastewater treatment plant project. This agenda item had been the topic of a special meeting called for Thursday that was abruptly canceled.
Council voted last summer, after work had started on the $43 million wastewater plant overhaul, to have all change orders approved by the full board.
The change order to be considered is for $21,000 and is to do asbestos abatement on boiler gaskets. Also on the agenda is a resolution to approve the sale of 947 Ford St., for $1,750 to Mark and Margrethe Demers, and a resolution authorizing a contract for audit services for 2020-22.
Remote attendance for the meeting is offered via GoToWebinar. The public can access the meeting and preregister at wdt.me/uUXaUt, or by calling 1-415-930-5321 and entering Access Code -932-242-052.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to make live public comments. Those people are urged to request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. on Monday, or calling the City Clerk’s office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. on Monday.
