OGDENSBURG — Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle wants his fellow councilors to get acquainted with the Consolidated Zoning Review.
The zoning review, according to the Planning and Development web page, is a comprehensive citywide zoning update that will modernize the existing zoning ordinance. The update will streamline permitting and review processes and facilitate the implementation of Ogdensburg’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Brownfield Opportunity Area plans. The resulting zoning code will replace the city’s current ordinance dating back to its adoption in 1992.
“I would like the new council to read it, or at least have the opportunity to read it, and think about some changes and maybe have another meeting,” Mr. Skamperle said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The document is available on the Planning and Development web page on the city’s web site at Ogdensburg.org.
Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith said she would make sure that councilors get a link to the document.
There are some major steps that still need to be taken for the adoption of the ordinance, Ms. Smith said.
The first step is to receive comment from the council on any changes or suggestions it might have. Because the process has been going on so long, this would be the third council to review the plan, Ms. Smith said.
Next would be the State Environmental Quality Review.
“Because it is citywide,” Ms. Smith said, “we do have to do a comprehensive environmental review.”
The draft plan also needs to be sent to the St. Lawrence County Planning Department for its review.
“Once we have it in good shape and do not anticipate substantial changes to the text, then the ordinance needs to undergo legal review,” she said.
Then it needs to come back to the council, which is obligated to hold at least one public hearing before voting for adoption.
“So, if your goal is to adopt the ordinance by summer, there is no time to waste,” Ms. Smith said.
City Manager Sarah Purdy asked that the council hold a high-level review and include all affected agencies.
“If we are going to try and reduce taxes it is all about expansion of our tax base and this code system is pretty important,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Ms. Purdy said a workshop would be scheduled and outside agencies invited.
