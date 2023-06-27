Council to vote in July on changing Charter Review Commission clauses

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — During its next meeting in July, the City Council will vote on changing how often its Charter Review Commission meets as well as taking away consequences if it’s not appointed in proper time.

A public hearing was held Monday on the proposals that would change how often the Charter Review Commission convenes — from six years to 10. It would also remove a clause that makes sure that the City Council moves forward with the appointment of the commission.

