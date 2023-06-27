OGDENSBURG — During its next meeting in July, the City Council will vote on changing how often its Charter Review Commission meets as well as taking away consequences if it’s not appointed in proper time.
A public hearing was held Monday on the proposals that would change how often the Charter Review Commission convenes — from six years to 10. It would also remove a clause that makes sure that the City Council moves forward with the appointment of the commission.
The Charter Review Commission, a 12-member panel, is currently tasked every six years to update and make recommendations for changes to the City Charter, a wide-ranging document that lays the framework for how Ogdensburg’s municipal government is operated. The commission is slated to be appointed by the end of this year.
Only one member of the public spoke at the public hearing.
Michael Tooley, who is running on the Democratic line for mayor this November, said that he had been appointed to the Charter Review Commission in 1995 and then again in 2007. Between the appointment of the two commissions was a span of 12 years.
Due to that, a clause was included in 2007 to give the council a consequence if the commission was not appointed in due time.
Under current language, if City Council does not appoint a commission by the end of December, “all powers of the City vested in City Council pursuant to the Charter shall be vacated other than to cause the establishment of a Charter Review Commission, at which time vacated powers shall be restored,” the charter states.
“It wasn’t intended as a punishment,” Tooley said. “It was intended as an incentive to stay on the timeline that was in the charter and the City Council adopted that language.”
Tooley recommended that if they took out the clause to find a different consequence to “stay the course and stay within the deadline.”
Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith said that was city staff’s recommendation to move forward with appointing the Charter Review Commission.
“The reasons for that are varied, but first and foremost the city has really not been following in accordance, with strict accordance, with (what) our charter said beyond COVID-19 when we made pretty dramatic changes to our departments and our staffing,” Smith said. “I do think convening the Charter Review Commission is a good process to get started on. If that isn’t the desire of council then we should have some discussions about how we are functioning versus how the charter reads because it should not be so far apart.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said that he did not want to “punish the next council.”
“We know what that feels like,” he said.
Smith said that a resolution would be ready for the next council meeting in July.
If the council makes the changes next month, the Charter Review Commission would next convene on Dec. 31, 2027.
The last time the Charter Review Commission convened was in 2017. There were three major recommendations presented by the commission. One was to change to an election district system of selecting councilors and another was to install term limits. Neither of the recommendations were implemented.
The major recommendation that was adopted by council on Nov. 27, 2017, was changing the length of time in between the convening of the commission from 10 years to 6.
