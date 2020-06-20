OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool could be open soon, if a resolution is approved at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“There does have to be a formal action by the board to allocate funding for the pool to open,” Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith said Friday.
Funding for the pool was removed from the budget in a resolution passed in May that also disbanded the City Parks and Recreation Department and shifted its work to the Department of Public Works.
Summer hiring was exempted from the city’s hiring freeze in March, but due to COVID-19 restriction there has been no effort to hire lifeguards.
“Lifeguards, in general, are a challenge,” Ms. Smith said.
Lifeguards require frequent recertification training and testing. Classes have been suspended since the lockdown but are starting to be offered.
Ms. Smith says she knows of at least one recertification class that has been offered locally.
The city had received six applications before the COVID-19 lockdown, she said.
“We would work from those and seek additional applications,” Ms. Smith said.
Should the resolution pass, it is still hard to pin down an opening date.
“We are hoping that we could open for the July 4th weekend but based on hiring lifeguards and based on required Department of Health permits that’s a very aggressive timeline,” Ms. Smith said. “The timeline we feel we could commit to, if it passes Monday, is as early as July 7th. We would try for sooner if possible.”
Director of Public Works Shane Brown said, since this is the first time his department has opened the pool, he could not be sure how long it could take but that he was planning on doing it no matter the outcome of Monday’s vote.
“Regardless whether it was going to open or not, we had to clean it up,” Mr. Brown said. “We need to make sure everything was up and running to be sure it could be ready for next year.”
Since 2017, Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers has sponsored entrance fees at the pool and earlier this year they had indicated they were interested again for the 2020 season, Ms. Smith said.
She said she would be reaching out to Pepsi should the resolution be approved.
“That’s on the list of things to do,” she said.
