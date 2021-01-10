OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold its first meeting of 2021 Monday night at the new meeting time of 6 p.m.
Councilors will vote on a resolution naming Councilors Steven M. Fisher, Nichole L. Kennedy and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe to the Audit Committee and to name a new member and alternate member of the planning board.
Councilors will also vote on a resolution to allow the placement of an historical marker on City Hall property recognizing Julius Frank and Marion Sanger Frank.
Mr. Frank was a two-term Ogdensburg mayor from 1914 to 1918 and Mrs. Frank was a prominent suffragist who help get women the right to vote.
She was known as an excellent public speaker and a tireless writer of letters-to-the-editor regarding women’s suffrage. She created the Ogdensburg Political Equality Club and served as president.
Mr. Frank chaired the Ogdensburg Men’s League for Woman’s Suffrage and spoke at the St. Lawrence County Suffrage Convention in Ogdensburg and marched in the New York City Suffrage Parade.
The pair organized suffrage meetings at the Ogdensburg Opera House.
The sign was secured by City Historian Julie Madlin and is being paid for by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and will become part of the National Votes for Women Trail.
It will also be part of Ogdensburg’s Cruisin’ Down Caroline Street Walking Tour.
The meeting will be held remotely on gotomeeting.com
To participate in the meeting go to wdt.me/Txkhaw or call 1-213-929-4212 and enter access code #870-647-060. Participants can preregister to attend the meeting by using the link.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to participate in public portions of the meeting.
Those people are encouraged to request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. Monday. If those people are unable to send their comments by email, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 3 p.m. Monday.
