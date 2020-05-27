OGDENSBURG — A marathon City Council meeting Tuesday night, filled with rancor between factions on the council, was highlighted by a 4-3 vote against a recommendation from the City Attorney’s office to seek outside counsel to investigate workplace violence complaints that have been reported to have been made against Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly.
Councilor Michael B. Powers and the union representing city police officers reported that workplace violence complaints had been made against Mr. Skelly for alleged actions he took before and after the last scheduled regular City Council meeting on May 11.
“In my opinion this is warranted,” Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said. “If there is nothing to be hidden, we should just get it out in the open. If nothing transpired then it clears anyone that has been accused of any wrongdoing. And, if there has been wrongdoing then the people that filed have the right to have that known.”
“I think it is our duty and obligation to uphold the law.” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said. “It’s part of Ogdensburg law, it’s part of state law, it’s part of federal law to protect your city employees. We have to vote yes on this.”
Councilor William B. Dillabough disagreed.
“I think it’s a witch hunt against a certain member of council,” he said. “And I don’t think it is right and I am going to vote no.”
“How do you know?” Mr. Power asked. “What do you know about it?”
“I got my opinion, that’s all,” Mr. Dillabough said. “I don’t have to say anything to you. It’s a witch hunt.”
Councilor Steven M. Fisher and Deputy Mayor John Rishe said the incident was best investigated at the state level.
“The complaints have been filed with the State Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau already,” Mr. Fisher said. “Obviously there had to be some investigation done in order to file the complaints and have them sent down to the state. I have all the confidence in the state agency to render a decision, whether it be favorable or not.
Mr. Skelly said in an interview on May 13 that he went to City Hall on the night of May 11 to try to schedule a special meeting but could not get into the building and that police were in the building when he arrived. He eventually had a heated conversation with Chief Andrew Kennedy and left.
A police officer who was at City Hall that night disputes Mr. Skelly’s story.
Andrew C. LaFlair, an Ogdensburg police officer, made a lengthy Facebook post early May 14, calling Mr. Skelly’s story a lie.
Mr. LaFlair said that police were called to City Hall after the mayor frightened workers inside by banging on the door and demanding to be let in.
A memo, signed by Jose L. Manjarrez, a lawyer with the United Public Service Employees Union and issued May 14, additionally accused Mr. Skelly of chasing down a police car, intimidating the officers in the car while accusing them of videotaping him.
Mr. Rishe, Mr. Dillabough, Mr. Fisher and Mr. Skelly voted against the investigation. Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy voted for the investigation.
